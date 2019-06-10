SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump and former vice president and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden both planned campaign stops in Iowa for Tuesday, CNBC reports.

Trump, who plans to run for reelection in 2020, and Biden, who is one of a dozen Democratic candidates for 2020, will both be in the state on June 11, according to the Des Moines Register.

Biden will return to Iowa on Tuesday, which marks his second trip to Iowa since he announced he was running for president for the 2020 election.

At the same time, Trump will visit Iowa for a fundraiser and see an ethanol plant, where he may announce a new policy for corn producers.

Trump will reportedly announce the new E15 gasoline rule, which will allow the use of corn-based fuel throughout the entire year, CNBC reports.

The White House told CNBC that Trump’s visit to Iowa is “to reaffirm his commitment to supporting and defending America’s farmers.”

Biden previously came for a two-day visit from April 30 to May 1. He visited three cities and held four events. During those events, he talked about the working class, according to the Des Moines Register.

“It’s good that he is coming back,” Iowa State Rep. Lisa Heddens said, according to CNBC. “But I don’t think he needs to go to the level that some of the other candidates do, because he is so well-recognized.”

According to The Hill, Biden holds an 11-point lead over the rest of the Democratic presidential primary field. The poll, done by Economist-YouGov, found about 27 percent of surveyed individuals said they will vote for Biden over any other Democratic nominee.