SALT LAKE CITY — Actress Margot Robbie says she can't stand seeing the word “bombshell” used to label her, according to USA Today.

Robbie told Vogue in a new profile that she hates the word after her interviewer said that every interview uses the word to describe her.

“I hate that word. I hate it — so much," she says. "I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen."

"People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell," she told Vogue.

Robbie made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival for paying respect to actress Sharon Tate, who she will play in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” according to Fox News.