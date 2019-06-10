As the XFL prepares its return, Tanner Mangum is looking to be a part of it.

The former BYU quarterback participated in this weekend's XFL summer showcase, something the Houston Chronicle called similar to the NFL's draft combine, although it's taking place in eight cities over the course of the summer.

Mangum, who worked out for a couple of NFL teams, was pictured with league commissioner Oliver Luck.

Luck said 800 players will participate in the eight showcases in Dallas, Houston, New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay and St. Louis. Of those 800, Luck expects about 300 to be signed by the franchises of those eight cities.

The league is the successor to the brash league that lasted just one short-lived but influential season. The 2020 version is expected to tinker with standard American football rules again, including the ability to throw the ball forward more than once (providing those throws are completed behind the line of scrimmage).