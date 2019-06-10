June has been a busy month for the U.S. Soccer Federation, and Utah's family of professional soccer clubs have been heavily involved:

• The women's national team begins its World Cup campaign on Tuesday against Thailand in France. Utah Royals' Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press and Kelly O'Hara are all on the roster.

AP United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn looks to pass the ball against Mexico during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

• The men's team was just crushed 3-0 by Jefferson Savarino's Venezuela squad as they prepare for the Gold Cup.

• The U-20 team, led by Real Salt Lake/Real Monarch's David Ochoa and Real Salt Lake Academy graduates Richard Ledezma and Sebastian Soto, was recently eliminated from the U-20 World Cup in Poland, but not before advancing to the quarterfinals.

• Most interesting is the announcement of the roster of the U-23 training camp because it is a mix of current and classic RSL.

Four players — Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Brooks Lennon and Sebastian Saucedo — were called up by former RSL player and head coach Jason Kreis. All four players participated in the 2017 U-20 World Cup, also reaching the quarterfinals.

Kreis, who left RSL after the 2013 season to become New York City FC's first head coach, was recently hired to lead the U-23s. Kreis spent his final three years as a player at RSL before transitioning to the sideline to bring about the club's most succesful era — winning the MLS Cup once and leading the team to runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup.

No other MLS club has more that two players named to the U-23 roster. Of RSL's four, it is notable that Brooks Lennon, who has played as a wide defender for RSL for the last two seasons, was named as a forward to the U-23 squad.

Other links

• The Athletic's Stewart Mandel gave Utah State quarterback Jordan Love a shoutout in his latest mailbag column.

• Actor and singer Bryan Greenburg joked about Kawhi Leonard going to the Jazz.

And finally...

Saturday marked 89 days until the start of the NFL season, so naturally Twitter account @nflthrowback shared highlights from a breakout game by former Utes star Steve Smith.