HERRIMAN — A 29-year-old man is in extremely critical condition Sunday night after police say he was driving recklessly and running red lights.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said the driver of a truck — who had fled police after an earlier incident — was stopping at green lights and running through red lights before he drove head-on into an SUV with three occupants.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 13400 South on Bangerter Highway at about 8:30 p.m.

All three occupants in the SUV were wearing seat belts and are in stable condition. The driver the truck was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, Gray said.

An open container was found in his car, according to Unified.

Earlier Sunday, the driver fled from police after a group of ATV riders called police, saying the man was heckling them, Gray said.