MILLCREEK — A firefighter/paramedic was struck by a car while on duty Sunday, fire officials reported.

The Unified Fire Authority firefighter, who is in his late 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Unified Fire Authority spokesman Keith Garner.

He was later discharged with minor injuries.

The vehicle was heading up the canyon near 7901 Millcreek Canyon Road around 1 p.m. when it struck the paramedic. He was walking back to his fire truck after responding to a call when he was hit, Garner said.

Unified Police Department is investigating the incident.