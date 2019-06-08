AUSTIN, Texas — On the final day of competition, the BYU women’s team mustered a pair of fifth-place finishes to place 25th in the NCAA Track and Field Championships in steamy Austin, Texas.

Arkansas won the team title with 64 points. BYU, which was ranked 15th in the final regular-season poll, had 10 points.

Eric Birk-Jarvis, who had the second-fastest time in the nation entering the meet, finished fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after falling on the final water jump. Birk-Jarvis, a senior from Coalville, was running in second place at the time, about 15 meters behind Boise State’s two-time defending champion, Allie Ostrander, and about 15 meters ahead of the rest of the field. But on the final water jump she landed awkwardly and fell into the water. That set up a mad four-woman dash for second place on the homestretch, and Birk-Jarvis faded in the final few meters. Her time: 9:46.47.

The 5-foot-1 Ostrander won the race for the third consecutive year, in 9:37.73.

Brenna Porter, a senior from Sky View High School, finished her collegiate career with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 57.26. The race was won by USC’s Anna Cockrell in 55.23.

Whittni Orton, a junior from Panguitch, finished eighth in the finals of the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:14.73. No one could say she didn’t race aggressively. When the pace languished on the first lap, she took the lead to try to make the pace more honest. Heading into the third lap, she was passed by defending champion Jessica Hull of Oregon, Sinclaire Johnson of Oklahoma State and Jessica Harris of Notre Dame. Orton followed but began to labor on the gun lap and couldn’t keep up with the leaders. She was overtaken by several rivals in the homestretch. Johnson won the race with a time of 4:05.98.

Anna Camp, a junior from Fillmore, placed eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.93. The race was won by Jazmine Fray of Texas A&M in 2:01.31.

Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, who had the leading high jump mark in the country this season (6-2 ¼), finished ninth with a leap of 5-10. Zarriea Willis of Texas Tech won the event with a jump of 6-1 1/2 .

In other local news from the NCAA meet, Angie Nickerson, a senior from Murray, placed 18th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:38.08.

The men’s competition concluded Friday with the BYU men’s team placing eighth.