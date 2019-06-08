PROVO — Park City professional Steele DeWald says he’s gotten better in recent years by playing less golf.

Now there’s a novel idea.

DeWald said ever since he decided to take four or five months off every winter and get away from golf, his game has improved. It showed this week at the 80th Provo Open as he fired a 7-under-par 65 Saturday to come from behind and win at East Bay Golf Course.

DeWald, who earned $4,000 with the victory, finished with a 54-hole total of 204 and edged former BYU golfer Jordan Rodgers and Riverside assistant Matt Baird by one stroke. Second-round leader, amateur Rhett Rasmussen, finished two strokes back at 206 after shooting 71 Saturday.

“I love this tournament so much, and I love the golf course,” said the 32-year-old DeWald, who played collegiately at Arizona State.

Last month DeWald was one of five golfers to advance out of the local qualifying for the U.S. Open, but he didn't make it out of sectional qualifying early last week. He says his game keeps improving by not playing in the winter and enjoying skiing instead.

“I take four to five months off a year and it’s interesting because my game has continued to get better,” said DeWald, who used to be a champion downhill skier. “Every year I keep getting better.”

Sean Walker Park City's Steele DeWald tees off during the 80th annual Provo Open at East Bay golf course, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Provo, Utah.

DeWald, who teaches at Jeremy Golf Club, went into the final round in a tie for fifth place, four strokes off the pace.

After making a birdie at No. 1 and a bogey at No. 3, DeWald reeled off three straight birdies starting on hole 4 and then added birdies at 10, 12, 13 and 15 on the back.

Rodgers had four birdies and no bogeys on the day, but couldn’t make a birdie on his final five holes.

Texas pro Kavan Eubank and amateur Nathan Ouimette tied for fifth overall at 207, while Mountain View head pro Mark Owen was next at 208. Taylor Montgomery and Tommy Sharp tied for eighth at 209, while Gipper Finau rounded out the top 10 at 212.

David Hall was the low golfer in the two-round senior event at 145, followed by Eric Nielsen and Ryan Rhees at 146.