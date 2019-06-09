Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

The Western Athletic Conference expanded to include Nevada as a member beginning July 1, 2000.Several schools, including Utah State, were also considered for expansion.It was a blow for the Aggies, who have aspirations to move into a better conference.“We’re fine,” USU athletic director Bruce Van De Velde said. “We’ll just continue to try to keep improving our athletic program.”The Aggies had to wait until 2005 to join the WAC and then leaped to the Mountain West in 2013.