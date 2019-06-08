KEARNS — Police have made three arrests in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

On Saturday, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said "after tireless hours" investigators were able to develop information that led to the arrests of Lewellyn Auvaa, 38, of Kearns, Lafeta Piuila, 45, of Salt Lake City, and Joleen Warner, 29, also of Salt Lake City.

The three are being held in connection with a shooting that left Midvale resident John Herman Tonga, 34, dead in the front yard of a home at 4805 S. 4720 West.

Six other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting that occurred about 7:30 a.m., according to police

Shortly afterward, another man arrived at the St. Mark's Taylorsville Emergency Center with a gunshot wound and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition. He has not been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.