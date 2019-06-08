Unseasonably cool weather helped sink an attempt Saturday at the Great Salt Lake to break the Guinness World Record for the number of people simultaneously floating. The event, organized by Utah State Parks, was shooting to top a mark set in another salty water body, Lake Epecuen in Buenos Aires, where 1,941 people floated unassisted in 2017. Only about 300 braved chilly temperatures to have a lie in the water at Great Salt Lake State Park on Saturday morning. The expected 62 degree high temp for the day was nearly 20 degrees below normal.

