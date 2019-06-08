WEST VALLEY CITY — Firefighters quickly extinguished a minor blaze in a residence early Saturday morning after a woman called in a report alleging her ex-husband had sent her videos of him starting things on fire.

West Valley Police Lt. Bill Merritt said first responders received a call just after 5 a.m. Saturday from a woman who was out of town but reported the man had sent her cellphone videos he'd taken as he was setting things ablaze.

Merritt said police and firefighters arrived at about the same time to find smoke coming out of a back window at the home near 4300 South and Hawkeye Street. Firefighters extinguished a smoldering fire in a bedroom. Merritt said there was no significant damage from the incident.

No one was in the home at the time first responders arrived, Merritt said, but a 37-year-old man was later found hiding in a trailer on the property and taken into custody.