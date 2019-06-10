SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars” movies may be leaving Netflix with the launch of Disney Plus, but they may not be gone for long, according to Bloomberg.

Films from Marvel, “Star Wars” and Pixar movies will return to Netflix in a few years.

In fact, the current deal between Netflix and Disney has it so that all the movies released from January 2016 to December 2018 from Marvel and Lucasfilm will be back on Netflix beginning in 2026, Bloomberg reports.

“The return to Netflix will be a return to exclusivity as well, meaning the films will be removed from Disney Plus. Those are all the specifics available, but the report suggests that the contract with Netflix guarantees these periodic content cycles for several years to come,” according to ComicBook.com.

In other words, all of the films from Marvel phase three — like “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” — as well as all the Disney-era “Star Wars” films — including “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “Rogue One” — will be back on Netflix.

“The exclusivity clause means this will prevent the Disney Plus library from being truly complete. If fans want to marathon either franchise in their entirety without relying on physical media or à la carte digital purchases, they’ll need subscriptions to both streaming services,” according to ComicBook.com.

Read more: Hollywood studios say they’re quitting Netflix, but the truth is more complicated(Bloomberg)