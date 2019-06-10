SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a reason why Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land is set during the sequel series era of “Star Wars” instead of the original trilogy or prequel trilogy.

Galaxy’s Edge is Disney’s new land that takes guests to the fictional planet of Batuu. The land is totally immersive — a unique experience where guests can pretend like they’re in their own “Star Wars” story. You can build lightsabers, ride the Millennium Falcon, sip “Star Wars” drinks and eat “Star Wars” food, among other activities.

Margaret Kerrison, the managing story editor for Galaxy’s Edge, said that the designers wanted to use the location to give attendees a chance to launch new stories, according to ComicBook.com.

“Ultimately what we want to do, as we were talking about building this land, is we want you to live your own Star Wars story. We don’t want you to be walking in the footsteps of another hero, we want you to be the heroes of your own stories, and we want you to be able to choose a path that you want to follow,” she said, according to ComicBook.com.

“Whether you’re more light side or dark side or more independent as a scoundrel, that’s up to you. And you can live that life and go about your way in this land, and have a land of, basically, a playset that’s responding back to you. All those times that you played in the backyard wearing your Star Wars costumes and fighting your plastic lightsabers, now this is a place where you can live those dreams.”

Walt Disney Imagineering studio leader Scott Trowbridge said according to a previous the Deseret News article that putting the land on Batuu, which was never explored in “Star Wars,” was important, too.

"One of the things that we decided very early on (was) to build a new place, a place that was not a memory of somebody else's 'Star Wars' story," Trowbridge said. "(Batuu) was not a place that we visited in the early films. We know those places — we know the stories that happened there, we know the characters' experiences there. And we know that we're not part of those stories."

Carrie Beck, Lucasfilm Ltd. vice president of animation and live-action development, said at a panel discussion that they needed to build a world that felt like a new place, according to the Deseret News.

"When you're designing someplace new that was meant to have a history, we (had to think) about all the layers of story that preexist your day, preexist your arrival (at Galaxy's Edge)," Beck said, according to the Deseret News. "Like any place that you would travel to in our own world that has a history, that has a heritage, … there are things that have happened probably thousands of years prior to our visit. And having those layers makes it feel really real."

Read more: Why the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge creators set Disneyland's new land on the remote planet Batuu

Now that we know what Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge looks like, next we checked out what it tastes like

George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Harrison Ford got together last night. Here's what they did

We rode Disneyland's Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Here's what we learned

Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by the numbers

Savi's Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can be a 'spiritual' experience — if you can find it