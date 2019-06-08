Screenshot, Instagram
Chip Gaines says he made "a lot of changes" before marrying Joanna Gaines.
SALT LAKE CITY — Chip Gaines recently opened up about how he needed to change before he married Joanna Gaines.

"I really wasn’t that guy," Chip told People magazine. "I dated girls whose goal in life was to get married and have kids. They had it all planned out, but I was too selfish. It was about me and what I wanted to do, and I didn’t have anything tying me down."

“I had to make a lot of changes,” he said. ”I had to be a better person. But when I thought about the idea of being an 80-year-old man sitting on a rocking chair with my beautiful wife, and for she and I to have made it (that far), I got really excited.”

He said he was enjoying his days as a bachelor before he met Joanna while she was working at her dad’s automotive shop in Waco, Texas.

"It felt like there was this real transition. I matured and grew up," he told People magazine. "It just kind of clicked in my brain: 'This is going to work.'"

Joanna Gaines once shared an old photo of the couple:

15 years ago... Happy Anniversary Magnolia! A few things I want to call out from these photos: Red lipstick. The vase on the counter- I remember I stenciled the words "imagine" and "dream" on these glass jugs I we bought for a buck each at a garage sale. They were my best seller that season. 😂 The sign on the building was what @chipgaines surprised me with when we found out we couldn't afford a real sign. He always saves the day. This was also the year that the phrase "Live Laugh & Love" was at its peak in popularity. And my biggest regret was selling that large antique counter in photo #3. I still think about that thing. I have zero regrets though about stepping out and just going for it- this shop, this business, it has our hearts. We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn't be here without you❤️#silobration @magnolia

Chip and Joanna Gaines have five children — Drake, 14; Ella, 12; Duke, 10; Emmie, 9; and Crew, 11 months — and have been married 16 years, according to Fox News.

The Gaineses recently celebrated their Harvard graduation from the school’s business of entertainment, media and sports program, according to my report for the Deseret News.

What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest. 85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions. We learned from one another and spoke into each other's lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better. Thankful for this opportunity @anitaelberse – your leadership and your passion caused grown, busy adults to think with curiosity about our own businesses and about the world around us. Oh and one more thing... I know I might be biased but I'd like to officially cast my vote for Chip as CLASS PREZ. #ChipForPrez (Photo by @evephoto ) #bems

Chip said he owes all success to his wife.

"I tell my kids this a lot. She’s the one that makes this whole thing go around,” he said.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
