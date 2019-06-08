SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Jennings believes a showdown with James Holzhauer is inevitable.

Jennings appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday where he talked about the potential face-off with Holzhauer.

"It's got to be inevitable," Jennings said.

Jennings holds the all-time record for consecutive games won at 74 and the highest earnings during regular-season play at $2,520,700, according to USA Today.

Holzhauer, who lost on “Jeopardy!” last Monday, came within $58,484 of Jennings’ total after winning 34 games in a row.

However, Holzhauer snagged the record for highest winnings in a single game with $131,127.

"But 'Jeopardy!' only does those special tournaments every so often, and obviously I can't get 29-year-old Ken to show up with his sleek, 29-year-old brain. It's got to be me, with my broke-down brain,” Jennings said on the "Good Morning America.”

Jennings said he rooted for Holzhauer during the streak, too.

"It seemed like he might be the guy, the chosen one, so I was very excited," he said. "I wanted to see it come down to the wire, I wanted to see if it could be beaten because I think it can be done."

"He was so close to the cash record," Jennings continued. "And it just shows how fragile a 'Jeopardy!' streak is."

Jennings and Holzhauer had a brief spar on Twitter during Holzhauer’s streak, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The two playfully traded barbs after “Jeopardy!” shared a video of Holzhauer attempting to break Jennings’ record.

Jennings shared support for Holzhauer after the latter’s loss on Monday night, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.