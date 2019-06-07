PROVO — Amatuer Rhett Rasmussen, who plays for the BYU golf team, leads the Provo Open after two rounds as he added a 69 to his first-day 66 at East Bay Golf Course and stands at 9-under-par 135 going into Saturday’s final 18 holes.

Texas pro Kavan Eubank is a stroke behind at 136, followed by Utah professionals Zach Johnson and Mark Owen at 137. First-round co-leader Jordan Rodgers is another stroke back at 138, along with Steele DeWald, Tommy Sharp, Matt Baird and amateur Nathan Ouimette.

The field was cut to the low 70 players and ties and they will tee off between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.