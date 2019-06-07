Utah State women's basketball head coach Jerry Finkbeiner announced on Friday the team's participation in a foreign tour in Mexico from Aug. 10-18. The tour includes stops in Tulum, Mexico, and various stops on the Island of Cozumel, including Punta Sur and Chankanaab.

The tour is organized by Summit Institute Inc., an organization that coordinates team tours and coaching clinics for women's basketball in Mexico and across the Dominican Republic.

"We are delighted to be going on this trip," Finkbeiner said. "It is top-of-the-line in terms of the cultural and basketball experience. We will be ambassadors for the game of basketball and for USU at many levels. We will be received with great hospitality and with a celebrity status that our athletes will remember for the rest of their lives."

The Aggies will compete against four teams from Mexico, including Guadalajara, Puebla University, Toluca Tech and the State of Quintana Roo All-Star team. All games in the tour will be played at the PolyForum in Cozumel, Mexico. The competition for the tour is organized by the sports federation of the state of Quintana Roo.

The tour allows the team to report earlier than normal and affords 10 extra practice days. The team will report to campus at the end of July. All players will be eligible to compete, including Utah State's five incoming newcomers: Faith Brantley, Elli Emrich, Kamalu Kamakawiwo'ole, Shyla Latone and Jocelyn Polansky.

Family, friends and boosters can join the team in Mexico from Aug. 14-18. The package includes an all-inclusive hotel, a few off-site meals, tickets to the games,= and a day of sightseeing with the team. There is limited space available. Those interested in joining the team should contact USU women's basketball director of operations Cori Smith directly via email (cori.smith@usu.edu).