Teag Bayly, right, and Kin Langdorf, left, watch as Bayly's son Finn, 7, sits in the cockpit of Langdorf's plane during the Skypark Aviation Festival and Expo at the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Friday. The free festival, which continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes displays, vendor booths and demonstrations. In addition, vendors will offer airplane rides and flying lessons. The Skypark Airport is located at 1887 S. 1800 West, Woods Cross.

