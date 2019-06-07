The 2019-20 Mountain West women’s basketball schedule was announced by the conference office on Thursday.

"We were competitive last season in the Mountain West after going 10-8 and beating the championship teams, Boise State and Wyoming, once each,” said Utah State women's basketball coach Jerry Finkbeiner. “The conference is becoming more and more competitive. We have huge respect for the play of the conference, its coaches and the players. We are looking forward to a great year for the Aggies."

The 2019-20 season features home and away games against eight of the 10 conference teams, while USU will face Nevada and New Mexico once each.

The Aggies host San José State in their conference opener on Wednesday, Dec. 4. USU will then take on Fresno State on the road on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Conference play will resume as the Aggies break in the new year hosting UNLV on Wednesday, Jan. 1. USU then plays at San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 4. Utah State and Air Force will face off in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday, Jan. 8, before the Aggies travel to take on Nevada in the teams’ lone matchup on Saturday, Jan. 11.

After a bye, Utah State will host Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Aggies will then have a two-game road swing, playing at Air Force on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and at Colorado State on Saturday, Jan. 25. USU then will have a two-game homestand, hosting Wyoming on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and San Diego State on Saturday, Feb. 1.

USU hits the road for a pair of games as Utah State takes on UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Boise State on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Aggies then return to the Spectrum to host Colorado State on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 15. USU then plays Wyoming on the road on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Utah State will play its final conference road game at San José State on Monday, Feb. 24, followed by its regular season finale against New Mexico in the teams’ sole meeting at home on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The 2019-20 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championships will be held March 1-4, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Utah State returns five letterwinners and two starters, and will add four freshmen and a sophomore transfer. Finkbeiner returns for his eighth season at the helm of Utah State women’s basketball. Last season, the Aggies posted a 17-16 overall record, while going 10-8 in conference play.