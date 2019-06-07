In her final race as a Wildcat, Weber State's Tawnie Moore made more history. Moore earned second-team All-America honors by finishing 11th in the women's 100-meter hurdles Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

She improved her own Weber State and Big Sky record with a career-best time of 13.03 in the event. She did not qualify for the finals but finished 11th overall to earn All-America honors for the first time in her career.

She is also the first Weber State track athlete, male or female, to earn All-America honors in a hurdles event.

Moore ends her story career at Weber State as a four-time Big Sky Champion. She also holds two school records and ranks in the top 10 in two other events.

Also at the NCAA Championships, WSU sophomore Kate Sorensen finished 21st in the women's 400-meter hurdles. She posted a time of 1:00.09 in the event.

Sorensen won the Big Sky title earlier this season. This year she also improved her own WSU school record in the event with a time of 57.46.