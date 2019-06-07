SALT LAKE CITY — A number of Bay Area radio stations have decided to ban Drake music during the duration of the NBA Finals, according to Variety.

Currently, the Toronto Raptors are playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Drake is known as a superfan of the Raptors, and he’s been getting into some sideline antics during the NBA Finals.

KBLX, an urban adult contemporary radio station in the Bay Area, has eliminated Drake from its playlists, according to The Mercury News. Data show that three of Drake songs have seen a drop in plays, including “In My Feelings,” “Passionfruit” and “One Dance.”

In fact, Drake’s ranking dropped from 56 to 314.

KBLX program director Elroy Smith told Variety that the Drake ban is real.

“The Golden State Warriors will 3-PEAT. Our listeners are in absolute support of the station’s decision to ban all Drake music until the NBA finals are had by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Our social media is blowing up with reaction from both Raptors and Warriors fans. Raptors fans are steadfast and supportive of their team. Drake started it by disrespecting the Warriors. His taunting toward the Warriors must stop.”

Drake has made headlines over the last few weeks for his sideline antics. Drake is somewhat employed by the Toronto Raptors, so it only makes sense that he would be trying to rile up the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Drake history of riling up radio station isn’t new. As I wrote, radio stations in Milwaukee banned Drake when the Bucks faced the Raptors earlier in the playoffs.