Chlorine is a mainstay of public health protection at the pool, destroying waterborne microbes that can make swimmers sick. Unfortunately, at the Pleasant Grove Veteran’s Memorial Swimming Pool on Tuesday, an equipment failure caused gaseous chlorine to be emitted into the pool area, causing injuries to a number of swimmers.

After similar incidents in the recent past, the American Chemistry Council worked with swimming pool stakeholders to produce a free training video on preventing accidental chemical injection.

The video, which debuted at the 2018 World Aquatic Health Conference, explains how the absence of certain electrical protections in the pump room can lead to the production of chlorine gas that finds its way into the pool area. The video also offers best practices for pool operators, including keeping swimmers out of the pool area under high-risk scenarios, such as when the water circulation pump stops.

If the knowledge provided by this video is incorporated into pool operator training, we can help put an end to these incidents in communities across the country.

Judith Nordgren

Washington, D.C.