A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

NASA says you’ll be able to see Jupiter and its moons with only the aid of simple binoculars later this month. However, you’ll still need something much more powerful to see an end to the trade war with China.

---

Looking at Jupiter has special significance because its discovery many years ago helped people realize the sun is the real center of the solar system. That may come as a shock to the majority of people on Twitter, who think they see the center of the universe in the mirror each day.

---

Unlike with last year’s solar eclipse, you won’t need special eye protection. It’s a myth that Jupiter will make you stupider.

---

China last week took the trade dispute to a new level. The country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry warned citizens not to travel to the United States because of problems with "shooting, robbery and theft." As it turns out, the statement wasn’t referring to the NBA Finals and the level of offense, refereeing and defense.

---

Shooting, robbery and theft? Is China aware there are more cities here than Chicago?

---

There are plenty of real things China could warn its citizens about, such as the green slime growing in Utah Lake.

---

The green algal blooms are back at Utah Lake, prompting officials to warn people against going in the water in certain areas. Meanwhile, studies have been launched to learn more about the problem. My theory is that people from Jupiter planted it here to retaliate for us spying on them with binoculars.

---

For his meeting with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth last week, President Trump brought, as a gift, a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch nestled in a custom White House wood jewelry box that was placed inside a red leather box. This was a lovely choice. However, it isn’t clear whether her majesty is still occupied rocking out with the iPod President Obama gave her during an official state visit in 2009.

---

The cool thing about that previous gift was that the Obamas filled the iPod with music before giving it to the Queen. The Black Eyed Peas were supposed to remain timeless.

---

Rule No. 1 when giving a gift to the queen: Make sure it’s not something that might end up in the bargain bin at a thrift store in 10 years.