A deadly trend has been developing over the past decade: The number of fatal car crashes in summer months has risen to be 45 percent higher than during the rest of the year. This period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is what experts call the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” but it doesn’t need to stay that way. It should only take some knowledge and a few simple adjustments to change the tide of premature deaths on Utah’s roads.

Most drivers remember with relish the rite of passage that was their first summer with a driver’s license. For a new teenage driver, errands become forays into adulthood: Mundane routines of picking up groceries, creeping through a drive-thru or carting around a sibling are transformed by a heady sense of freedom. Accompanying that excitement and freedom is often a misplaced sense of confidence. Most can remember their first close call — or worse, their first accident — that may have been avoided with both caution and more experience.

Youths today are no different, and the freedom of summer only enhances the sense of both limitless freedom and recklessness that results in a fine line between fun and danger. Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found new teen drivers are up to three times as likely as other drivers to be in a crash that kills someone.

But a few preventative habits developed by parents and their children should create a safer summer for all.

Basic safety reminders shouldn't be rocket science: Wear your seat belt, never put too many people in a car, drive sober and alert, obey the speed limit and avoid distracted driving — that means turning down music, reducing or eliminating the number of friends in the car and stashing the phone.

Of course most drivers know the basics already, so it’s even more important for parents and guardians to supplement existing laws to create incentives for safe driving.

Both carrots and sticks are effective here. Parents should closely monitor their own kids’ driving to understand where they may be at most risk and decide how best to motivate them to drive safely.

But what matters most is that youths know they can turn to a trusted parent or guardian — or even friend — as their safe person if something goes wrong. Teens should know that it is never a good idea to try to drive unsafely in an attempt to hide other behavior they may get in trouble for, whether it is drinking or being somewhere they shouldn’t be. Parents must make clear that their top priority for their kids is safety, and that they would celebrate and welcome a call, at any time and from anywhere, that asks for help or a ride.

By communicating expectations, modeling safe driving, reminding teens that they have a responsibility to set safety standards within their friend group and creating open lines of communication to foster trust, parents can help avoid another deadly 100 days, keeping Utah’s roads safe for all in the process.