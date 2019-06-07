SALT LAKE CITY — Nobody’s really gone in “The Rise of Skywalker” … but the late Carrie Fisher’s appearance will be assisted using digital movie magic, according to a new rumor.

ComicBook.com reports that while Carrie Fisher’s appearance in the ninth Star Wars movie will be composed of unused footage from “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” a source for Star Wars News Net has reportedly said CGI will be used to modify her appearance.

“There will be some digital work done (aging, hair) so her face and body match, but not the uncanny valley like Tarkin in Rogue One,” the source allegedly said. “They will be changing her hair or adding wrinkles as she looked very different between (Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens) and (The Last Jedi).”

Fisher, who played Princess Leia Organa in the original "Star Wars" films, died on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a “cardiac event.” According to CNN, the incident was caused by sleep apnea, heart disease and past drug use.

According to Insider, director J.J. Abrams opted to use leftover footage of Fisher for the upcoming film rather than recasting or digitizing General Leia. Fisher can be seen embracing Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the film’s teaser trailer.

"She was the best," he said. "She was glorious. She was amazing. It was impossible (to fill the void she left), there was no way. What are you gonna do?"

Abrams also discussed the process of crafting the film around the footage he had of Fisher. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director said he wrote scenes and dialogue around Fisher’s performance so it would fit well into the movie.

"It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had," he said.