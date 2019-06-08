SALT LAKE CITY — Pick practically any day this summer and there’s sure to be some type of festival going on. From film to music to even beekeeping, there’s a festival for every interest. Choose from over 100 different rodeos, city festivals and celebrations to add to your summer bucket list.

MUSIC

June 7-Oct. 26: Canyon Jams, Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan

This outdoor concert series is perfect for fans of folk and Americana music. General admission is $10, $8 for students and seniors.

Purchase tickets at logannature.org/canyon-jams.

June 7-Sept. 6: Provo Rooftop Concert Series, 100 West and Center Street, Provo

This is the 10th and final Rooftop Concert Series in downtown Provo. There will be four outdoor concerts, one for each month of the summer. The lineup has not been announced yet, but check the series' website for details. The concerts are free.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Patrons take rides during and get food and drinks from stands during the SoJo Summerfest at South City Park in South Jordan on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

For more information, visit rooftopconcertseries.com.

June 14-15: Utah Blues Festival, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, Salt Lake City

To celebrate its fifth year, the Blues Festival will span two days rather than one for the first time ever. Come listen to a lineup of all blues performers. Prices range from $30-$70. Kids 12 and under are free.

Purchase tickets at utahbluesfest.org.

June 22: Utah Uke Festival, Heritage Park, 10400 Alpine Highway, Highland

This is a free ukulele festival featuring workshops, a picnic and a concert.

For more information, visit utahukefest.org.

June 28-Aug. 10: Deer Valley Music Festival, Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City

This outdoor festival that’s all about the Utah Symphony will include guests such as Kristin Chenoweth and Marie Osmond. Tickets range from $15-$95.

Purchase tickets at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

June 29: LOVELOUD Festival, USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, Salt Lake City

The third annual LOVELOUD Festival will feature Kesha, Martin Garrix, Dan Reynolds and many more artists. Proceeds benefit local and national LGBTQ+ charities.

Purchase tickets at loveloudfest.com.

July 20-Aug. 30: Twilight Concert Series, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, Salt Lake City

Tickets for all shows are $10 in advance. This year’s lineup includes Hippie Sabotage, Vince Staples, Young the Giant and more.

Purchase tickets at 24tix.com/twilight.

Aug. 16-17: Das Energi Festival, The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna

This EDM musical festival features an impressive lineup of DJs. Tickets range from $20-$200

Purchase tickets at dasenergifestival.com/tickets.

Aug. 26-Sept. 12: Moab Music Festival, Moab

Enjoy concerts in various outdoor venues in the red rocks of Southern Utah while listening to classical music, jazz, chamber music and more. Depending on the concert, prices range from free to $2,500.

Purchase tickets at moabmusicfest.org.

THEATER

June 1-Sept. 2: Murray Arts in the Park, Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South, Salt Lake City.

The evening series includes a "Mamma Mia" singalong, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Little Women" and more. Season tickets are $49 for adults and $29 for children. General admission ranges between $6-$10.

Purchase tickets at murray.utah.gov

June 13-July 1: Creekside Theater Fest, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills

This festival will feature three shows: an original piece, "Peter and the Starcatcher" and "Macbeth." Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Season passes are $40 for adults and $25 for children and seniors.

Purchase tickets at creeksidetheatrefest.org/home.html.

June 22-Aug. 3: Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater, Ellen Eccles Theater, 43 S. Main, Logan

This summer, the season includes musicals such as "Newsies" and "Mary Poppins," as well as operas such as "The Marriage of Figaro." Ticket prices range from $16-$79.

Purchase tickets, visit utahfestival.org/index.php or call 800-262-0074, ext. 3.

Provided by the Festival of Colors On June 9, the Krishna Temple in Salt Lake City will hold its Festival of Colors.

June 27-Oct. 12: Utah Shakespeare Festival, various locations, Cedar City.

Get your Shakespeare fix in Cedar City. This year's festival has a full season including "Macbeth," "Hamlet," "Twelfth Night," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and more. Tickets range between $20-$82 depending on the show, with discounts available to children and group purchases.

Purchase tickets at bard.org/tickets.

July 26-27: Cache Valley Tunnel Tales, Merlin Olsen Central Park Tunnels, 200 E. Center, Logan

For two days, people bring their blankets and chairs to the park to listen to live storytelling. Tickets are $10 at the gate or $6 online. Tickets for children 7 and under are $4 at the gate and $2 online.

Purchase tickets at cachestorytelling.com.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

June 15: Bee Fest, Wasatch Community Garden's Green Team Farm, 622 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

This “celebration of pollination” hosted by Catalyst Magazine is in its ninth year. Come learn how to become a beekeeper, buy honey and eat baked goods. There will be a costume contest, poetry readings, workshops and more. The event is free, and reservations are appreciated but not necessary for entrance.

Visit facebook.com/pg/catalystmagazine/events for additional information.

June 22-23: Park City Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) Festival, Jordanelle Reservoir, Heber

Spend two days on the lake at this annual paddleboard festival. There will be races, food, camping and fun. Tickets are $35.

Register online at parkcitysup.com.

June 26-29: Astronomy Festival, Bryce Canyon National Park

Come stargaze in one of the best places to view the stars in the world. Bryce Canyon's Astronomy Rangers and local Astronomical Societies will host a variety of activities and presentations.

For more information, visit nps.gov/brca/planyourvisit/astrofest.htm.

June 28-29: Lavender Days, Young Living Lavender Farm, 3700 Old Highway 91, Mona

Experience the lavender fields in Mona while participating in races, activities and competitions for the whole family. There will be wagon rides, a petting zoo and even a rodeo. General admission is $14, with discounts for seniors and military. Admission for children 3-11 is $6, and children 2 and under get in free.

For more information, visit youngliving.com.

July 13: Sand Castle Building Competition, North Beach, Yuba State Park, 12225 South Yuba Dam Road, Levan

The top five sand castle builders will win prizes. Entrance fees for the park are $10. Individual builders pay a $5 registration fee, and teams pay a $10 registration fee.

For more information, visit stateparks.utah.gov/parks/yuba/events.

July 13-14 and 20-21: Wasatch Wildflower Festival, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon, Cottonwood Heights

Come hike in the canyons with the Wasatch Wildflower Guides and enjoy looking at the wildflowers while learning about the National Forest. The event is free, but donations are appreciated

For more information, visit cottonwoodcanyons.org/wasatch-wildflower-festival.

ARTS

June 13-15: Logan Summerfest, 50 N. Main, Logan

This free arts festival features the work of over 150 artists and vendors from pottery to jewelry.

For more information, visit logansummerfest.com.

June 14-16: Chalk Art Festival, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

David Vogel The Twilight Concert Series lineup will include Hippie Sabotage, Vince Staples, and Young the Giant.

For three days, local artists gather to create chalk art all over The Gateway while visitors view the murals. Come support Utah Foster Care and eat food from vendors and food trucks.

For more information, visit utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival.

June 20-23: Utah Arts Festival, Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City

The largest outdoor multi-disciplinary arts event in Utah includes music, dance, visual arts, literary arts and much more. General admission for adults is $15, and kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at uaf.org/tix.

Aug. 2-4: Kimball Arts Festival, Kimball Art Center, Historic Main Street, Park City

The 50th year of the Kimball Arts Festival offers live music, gallery strolls, a kids’ arts area and more art activities. General admission is $12 online and $15 at the gate. Admission for kids 6-17 are $6, and children 5 and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

FILM

July 5-Aug. 9: Outdoor Movie Series, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi

Thanksgiving Point will be screening six family-friendly outdoor movies including "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Lego Movie 2" and more. Admission is included in the admission price for Ashton Gardens and is free for Thanksgiving Point members.

For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/outdoor-movie-series.

July 12-14: Damn These Heels — LGBTQ Film Festival, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

The longest-running LGBTQ Film Festival in the Mountain West is on its 16th year. The festival has film screenings, post-film discussions, parties and more. Festival passes and packages range in price from $60-$500. There is a discount for youths ages 14-20.

Purchase tickets at utahfilmcenter.org.

Sept. 6-14: FilmQuest, Velour, 135 N. University Ave., Provo

This festival showcases genre films, including science fiction, fantasy and horror films. The award-winning festival has everything: celebs, workshops, activities and parties throughout downtown Provo. Tickets for movies range from $5-10. Passes and discounted rates available are also available. Tickets will go on sale in mid-July.

For more information, visit filmquestfest.com.

Sept 14: Silent Film Festival, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful

Come see silent films with accompaniment by live pianists. This unique film festival is great for both movie lovers and music lovers. Tickets range from $5-$20.

For more information, visit bdac.org/silent-film-fest.

RODEOS

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News The 2019 Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo will be on July 19-25.

There’s at least one rodeo happening every weekend this summer and more throughout the week. From bull riding to barrel racing, these rodeos are guaranteed to be a fun summer activity.

June 13-15: San Juan Stampede Pro Rodeo

sanjuanstampedeprorodeo.com

June 21-22: South Ogden Days

southogdendays.com

June 21-22: Star Spangled Rodeo, Hyrum City

hyrumcity.org

June 27-29: Lehi Round-Up Rodeo

lehirodeo.com

July 3-6: Oakley PRCA Rodeo

oakleycity.com/oakley-rodeo.htm

July 3-4: Tooele Bit ‘n’ Spur

tooelebitnspur.com

July 11-13: Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo

vernalrodeo.com

July 11-13: Ute Stampede Rodeo

utestampederodeo.com

July 19-25: Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo

daysof47cowboygames.com

July 19-24: Ogden Pioneer Days

ogdenpioneerdays.com

July 19-24: Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo

spanishfork.org

July 25-27: Enterprise Rodeo

enterpriserodeo.com

July 26-27: Bluffdale Old West Days Rodeo

bluffdaleoldwestdays.com

Aug. 2-3: Mountain Valley Stampede

wasatchcountyfair.com

Aug. 8-10: Cache County Fair and Rodeo

cachecounty.org/fair/

August 9-10: Summit County Fair Rodeo

summitcountyfair.org/events/prca-rodeo

Aug 16-17: Davis County Fair Rodeo

daviscountyutah.gov/fair/tickets

Aug. 21-24: Golden Spike Rodeo

goldenspikerodeo.com

Aug. 31 & Sept. 2: Iron County Fair Rodeo

ironcountyfair.net/fair-events/prca-rodeo/

Provided by the Utah Symphony The Deer Valley Music Festival will feature Kristin Chenoweth and Marie Osmond.

Sept. 19-21: St. George Lions Dixie Round-up Rodeo

stgeorgelions.com

Sept. 27-28: Young Living Farms Rodeo

youngliving.com

HOBBIES

June 20-22: Fyrecon, Weber State University, Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton

This three-day conference on science fiction and fantasy art and writing offers over 200 workshops, as well as master classes taught by nationally recognized authors and artists. General admission ranges from $20-$50 with discounts for students and military.

Register online at fyrecon.com.

June 22: Fairy Tale Festival, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi

This magical festival is a fun family event that will include crafts, performers, activities and a tea party. Admission is included with Ashton Gardens admission and is free for Thanksgiving Point members.

For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/fairy-tale-festival.

July 4-6: Cache Valley Cruise In

A three-day festival for car lovers, the Cruise In features over 1,000 cars including custom cars, street rods, show cars, restored vehicles and more. The festival will have concerts, games, food and a chance to win a free car. Tickets are $10, ages 17 and under get in free.

Purchase tickets at cvcacruisein.com.

Aug. 2-3: ToshoCon Teen Anime Convention, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan

This anime convention was created by teenagers for teenagers. It is a free event that includes panels, cosplay, vendors and more.

For more information, visit slcolibrary.org/teen/toshoCon.

Aug. 9-11: DIY Festival, Utah State Fairpark, 1000 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City

Hosted by Craft Lake City, this DIY Festival has over 250 local artists and 50 performers. There will be workshops, face painting, crafts, food and more. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Purchase tickets online craftlakecity.com/diy-festival.

Aug. 23-24: Utah Renaissance Faire, Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

This Renaissance Faire has everything you could want: jousting, food, armored combat, wandering minstrels and much more. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for students, military and children.

Purchase tickets online at utahrenfaire.org.

FOOD

June 13-14: Tastemakers, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City

The 9th annual Tastemakers hosted by Salt Lake Magazine features tastings of different food and drinks from Salt Lake City’s best restaurants and bars. Passes range between $45-$85.

Purchase tickets at tastemakersutah.com.

Aug. 3: SLC Tacofest, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City

Come see which Utah vendor will win in five different competitions at a celebration that’s all about tacos. This year will be the third annual Tacofest. General admission is $7

Purchase tickets at slctacofest.com.

Aug. 10: Indian Food Fair, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City

The Indian Food Fair is back for its second year, featuring Indian food from vendors from all over Utah as well as artists, music and more.

For more information, visit indianfoodfair.com.

Aug. 10: Wasatch International Food Festival, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Live music and all types of food — what more could you ask for? Vendors from all over the Wasatch Front will be serving up diverse and delicious food. Tickets are not yet available, but you can sign up to be a volunteer or vendor.

For more information, visit foodfestutah.org.

CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS

June 7-9: Utah Highland Games and Scottish Festival, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City

Celebrate Scotland with food, bagpipe music, dance, games and kilts. Tickets are $20. Children under 12 and members of the Utah Scottish Association get in free.

For more information, visit utahscots.org.

June 9: Festival of Colors, Krishna Temple, 965 E. 3370 South, Salt Lake City

Celebrate Holi with food, music, yoga and lots of color. Outside food and colors are prohibited. Tickets are $6.50 online, $8 at the gate and free for kids 12 and under.

Purchase tickets at festivalofcolorsusa.com.

June 14-15: Latino Arts Festival, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City

Come enjoy the food, music and dance of Latin America in this celebration of culture. Park City Film Series will be screening the film "The Quiet Force." Admission is free.

For more information, visit ccofpc.org/latino-arts-festival-2019.

June 15: Utah Asian Festival, Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy

This longest running multicultural festival in Utah, according to the event's website, has all kinds of performances, vendors, martial arts events and more. Admission is free.

For more information, visit utahasianfestival.com.

June 21-22: Iceland Days, Spanish Fork City Park, 49 S. Main, Spanish Fork

Celebrate Icelandic culture and the early settlers of Spanish Fork with food, games, historic tours and more. The event is free, but you need to register beforehand.

For more information, visit facebook.com/IcelandDays.

June 28-29: BDAC Summerfest International Art & Folk Festival, Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful

Watch performers from all over the world dance, sing and perform all forms of art. There will be art booths, vendors and food. This event is free.

For more information, visit bdac.org/summerfest.

July 4-6: Colonial Heritage Festival, Scera Park, 600 S. State, Orem

A festival for history buffs, this “Colonial Fest” is held every year to celebrate Colonial history and the Fourth of July. The event is free and includes reenactments, vendors, artisans and more.

Fore more information, visit festival.colonialheritage.org.

July 29-Aug. 3: World Folkfest, Springville Arts Park, 700 S. 300 East, Springville

This is one of the largest folk dance festivals in the country and features dancers from all over the world. General admission is $10, with discounts for students and seniors.

Purchase tickets at worldfolkfest.org.

Aug. 30-Aug. 31: Midway Swiss Days, Midway Town Hall, 140 W. Main, Midway

With over 190 vendors and 80,000 visitors, this festival has everything from antiques to Swiss Food. It’s the second largest festival in Utah and has been running for over 75 years. This event is free.

For more information, visit midwayboosters.org/events/swiss-days-2019.

CITY SUMMER FESTIVALS

Summers in Utah would not be complete without the many summer festivals and celebrations that cities throughout Utah put on every year. Many of them have been running for decades and are the biggest events held in these cities.

June 10-15: Orem Summerfest

summerfest.orem.org

June 10-15: Saratoga Springs Splash Days

saratogaspringscity.com

June 13-15: Logan Summerfest

logansummerfest.com

June 15-22: Nibley Heritage Days

nibleycity.com

June 15-22: Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days

strawberrydays.org

June 27-29: Taylorsville Dayzz

taylorsvilledayzz.com

July 3: Logan Freedom Fire Celebration

loganutah.org

July 3-6: Provo Freedom Days

freedomfestival.org

July 4: Hyrum City Star Spangled Celebration

hyrumcity.org

July 4: Lewiston July 4th Celebration

lewiston-ut.org/July4

July 4: Murray Fun Days

murray.utah.gov

July 11-13: Draper Days

draper.ut.us

July 19-24: Days of '47

daysof47.com

July 12-20: American Fork Steel Days

steeldaysaf.com

July 12-20: Mapleton Pioneer Day Celebration

parksandrec.mapleton.org

July 12-27: Spanish Fork Fiesta Days

spanishfork.org

July 19-20: Bountiful Handcart Days

steeldaysaf.com

July 19-20: Fountain Green Lamb Days

lambday.org

July 24: Logan City Pioneer Day Celebration

loganutah.org

July 27-Aug. 3: Highland Fling

highlandcity.org

July 27-Aug. 3: Santaquin Orchard Days

santaquin.org

Aug. 1-3: Garden City Raspberry Days

bearlake.org

Aug. 2: Payson Salmon Supper

paysonutah.org/events/salmon-supper

Aug. 2-10: Salem Days

salemcity.org/salem-days.htm

Aug. 2-10: Alpine Days

alpinedays.org

Aug. 5-10: Lindon Days

lindoncity.org/lindon-days.htm

Aug. 14-17: Davis County Fair

daviscountyutah.gov/fair

Aug. 29-Sept. 2: Payson Gold Onion Days

paysonutah.org/events/golden-onion-days

Sept. 2: Park City Miners’ Day

parkcityminersday.org

Sept. 6-7: Brigham City Peach Days

boxelderchamber.com

Sept. 20-21: Green River Melon Days

melon-days.com