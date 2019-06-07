SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion Emma Boettcher’s reign ended only three days after her victory over James Holzhauer.

On Monday, Boettcher dethroned Holzhauer, who was in the midst of a 32-game run on the show, which is the second-highest consecutive win streak in “Jeopardy!” history.

The University of Chicago librarian went viral after defeating Holzhauer. But on Thursday night, she failed to get the job done during the Final Jeopardy segment of the show.

The final riddle read, "Steinbeck called him ‘just a voice and a guitar’ but said his songs embodied ‘the will of a people to endure and fight against oppression.’”

Boettcher responded with, “Who is A. Guthrie?” The correct answer, though, was Woody Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie’s father, according to the New York Daily News.

Boettcher finished in third place, ending her brief three-day reign.

Boettcher’s quick stint on “Jeopardy!” shows how fickle the game can be and how challenging it is to amass a multiple-week run on the show. Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time record with 74 wins in a row, wrote for The Atlantic this week that Holzhauer’s run showed how hard it can be to keep winning on the show, which I reported on for the Deseret News.

“That’s what people don’t understand about Jeopardy dominance: It’s so fragile,” Jennings wrote for The Atlantic. “You get only one loss, and it’s Russian roulette: Any given night could be the game with your name on it. You could play a dominant game, but still catch a bad break or two — a missed Final Jeopardy, a Daily Double found by someone else. I think there were about a dozen games in my streak where my win hinged on a single question. Incredibly, they all went my way. Until the 13th game, when one didn’t.”