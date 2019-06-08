SALT LAKE CITY — A Colorado school district is considering tearing down Columbine High School because of increased “morbid fascination” with the historic school, according to CNN.

Jeffco School District in Colorado is currently asking community members whether or not they should tear down and rebuild Columbine High School, CNN reports.

Back in 1999, 13 people were killed when two students conducted a mass shooting at Columbine High School. Close to two dozen students were injured in the shooting.

WOW: Message from Columbine principal Dr. Jason Glass indicates there may soon be a new Columbine HS, which would use the Hope Library as the cornerstone of the new structure. Here is part of that letter including the possible plan and the reasoning. pic.twitter.com/ZdPRiLZalt — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) June 6, 2019

The district sent out a letter to the community asking for input on whether to destroy Columbine High School or not.

"The tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999 serves as a point of origin for this contagion of school shootings," Jason Glass, superintendent, wrote in the letter. "School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation."

"Annually, local law enforcement and Jeffco's Department of School Safety make contacts with hundreds of individuals seeking to enter the school and reconnect with the 1999 murders," said Glass, according to CNN.

"Most of them are there to satisfy curiosity or a macabre, but harmless, interest in the school. For a small group of others, there is a potential intent to do harm."

Glass said a record number of people have tried to enter the school this year since 2019 represents the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. "Since the morbid fascination with Columbine has been increasing over the years, rather than dissipating, we believe it is time for our community to consider this option for the existing Columbine building."

By the numbers: The district is asking for an additional $60 to $70 million in funds to build a new school, according to The Huffington Post. An additional $15 million “that’s part of a bond program previously designated for the high school can go toward the new building or be redistributed to other schools in the county for upgraded safety features,” according to HuffPost.

Context: The idea of a “morbid fascination” with the mass shooting hit a fever pitch this year. According to The Associated Press, a Florida teenager obsessed with the Columbine shooting may have been planning her own attack in Colorado just days before the 20th anniversary.