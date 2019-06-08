SALT LAKE CITY — Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been “on and off” for about a year now, sources told CNN.

An unnamed source told CNN that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship was strained while Cooper worked on “A Star is Born.”

"He's into bettering himself, and his career and doesn't want distractions," the source said. "When he does a role, he stays in character, at least partly, all during filming."

News broke earlier this week that Cooper and Shayk, who have been together for four years, have split, according to People magazine. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter together.

Cooper previously spoke about wanting to marry Shayk. Now, Cooper and Shayk are working out the details on how they plan to share custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017, according to People magazine.

Cooper opened up about fatherhood back in February, according to People magazine.

“Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” Cooper said. “I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?'”

He continued, “There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.”

According to Fox News, fans on social media have been pushing for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to get together now that Cooper is no longer in a relationship.

Shared parenting: No matter what happens to Cooper’s love life, the split does raise questions about whether or not Cooper and Shayk will embrace the idea of “shared parenting,” which is different from the concept of joint custody.

With shared parenting, parents can have a 50-50 split of time with their children even after a breakup. It allows for a more flexible relationship between the parents and children without the hard rules of shared custody, as the Deseret News wrote about in 2016.

Ned Holstein, founder and acting executive director of the National Parents Organization, told the Deseret News back in 2016 that shared parenting can be legal, physical or both.