SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin isn’t going down without a fight.

On Thursday, I wrote for the Deseret News how USC may be suing Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli for being represented by lawyers who could present a conflict of interest in an ongoing University of Southern California case.

See, Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorney’s law firm is the same law firm representing USC in a case over the school’s football stadium.

Now, an unnamed source told Us Weekly — seemingly in response to the widespread news about the USC conflict of interest — that the former “When Calls the Heart” star isn’t happy with the news.

“Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family. USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling,” the unnamed source told Us Weekly. “Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.”

The source told Us Weekly it’s still up to USC to file the civil lawsuit or not.

“Lori and Mossimo will defend themselves, and would anticipate a very robust and thorough discovery process of USC’s admissions and large financial donations in which a child became a student at the university,” according to Us Weekly.

In March, Loughlin and Giannulli were named among dozens of parents in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.