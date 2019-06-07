Contestants lead their horses back to their stalls during a break at the 21st annual Utah Wild Horse and Burro Festival at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington on Friday. During the two-day festival, 12 wild horses, 12 wild burros and 25 trained halter-gentled horses will be available for adoption starting at $125. On Saturday, the festival begins at 8 a.m. with a variety of competitions in which the once-wild mustangs demonstrate skills honed through domestication. For more information visit facebook/Utah-Wild-Horse-Burro-Festival. The Legacy Events Center is located at 151 S. 1100 West in Farmington.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.