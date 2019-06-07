SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like Sony’s “Uncharted” movie is finally getting off the ground.

Forbes reports that Sony has announced its “Indiana Jones”-style action film is currently planned for Dec. 18, 2020.

Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”) has been confirmed to play Nathan Drake, the film’s protagonist.

The movie will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) and will follow a young Drake as he grows into the charismatic treasure hunter seen in the Sony video games, Engadget reports. There’s currently no word whether or not any other actors are currently signed to the film, and no date has been set for shooting.

“Uncharted” is a PlayStation-exclusive video game series made by Naughty Dog. The first three games launched on PlayStation 3 and starred voice actor Nolan North as Drake, whose story concluded in “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” for PlayStation 4, according to Vulture. A spinoff, “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy,” released in 2017 and starred side characters from previous games in the series.

According to MovieWeb, Mark Wahlberg was previously rumored to star in the film, but left way back in 2016. “As of now, no, I'm not attached. If I was, you would have heard about it," the actor told We Got This Covered.

Engadget reports other creatives attached to the film at some point or another include Seth Gordon (“Pixels”), Neil Burger (“Limitless”) and the writers behind “National Treasure.”

However, A live-action “Uncharted” did hit the web recently as a fan film starring Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) as Drake. The video, which can be seen on YouTube, featured the thief hunting for a lost Spanish ship full of treasure.