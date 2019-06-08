With the continuing slaughter of innocent victims (twelve in Virginia Beach), there now cries out a need to improve everyday safety protection from a deranged active shooter. In time, we may get the proper balance of legal gun ownership versus the sale of weapons to an intended assassin. For now, we need to concentrate on strong defensive measures, which should include OSHA’s mandatory EAP, or Emergency Action Plan. This document needs to be practiced and adhered to in all public occupied spaces.

First, all who work or enter a public spaces should be informed by placards, public announcements or security of the paths and locations of all alternative emergency exits. Second, there should be hardened locations publicly identified for sheltering in place, and staff should be trained to assist all in need during a serious emergency incident.

There are many other means that others have proposed. These need to be studied and implemented if they pass the requirements for increased public safety.

Our live safety has now become a concern and we need to act now to ensure that we are prepared and ready to defend our right to a safe and secure future.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island