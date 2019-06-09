Congress, you have let President Donald Trump, through his tweets, pass legislation that you are responsible for. Instead, both parties feel that it's an "us against them" mentality that has given Trump the opportunity to make his actions without your approval. These past 30-plus years you have been a "do nothing" Congress because of this attitude. You have forgotten the average citizen, who voted you in office, to pass legislation that helps them. Stop trying to let Trump or any president do your job — the one the voters wanted you to do.

Jim Dublinski

Salt Lake City