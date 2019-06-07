SALT LAKE CITY — Vans unveiled their new “Harry Potter” collection on Friday.

The new “Harry Potter” collection shows off footwear, clothing and accessories that are all based on the “Harry Potter” universe, according to CNN.

There are also new “Harry Potter”-themed backpacks, T-shirts, hoodies, socks and jackets from Vans, according to ComicBook.com.

The Vans collection’s items are all named after the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

One of the shoes is covered in newsprint, which is inspired by the fictional “Harry Potter” newspaper, The Daily Prophet, too.

The items are now available in Europe and the U.S.

"The footwear, named and styled after each house from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will feature four exclusive colorways in Vans' classic silhouettes — a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff," Vans said in a press release, CNN reports.

Vans first teased the new collection back in April, according to the Deseret News.

“Vans and HARRY POTTER collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike,” Vans wrote on its website, hyping up the release.

In May, the first images of the “Harry Potter” Vans leaked online, according to the Deseret News. The shoes showed off four different colorways, which all nodded to the Hogwarts houses.