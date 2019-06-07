The first week of June saw the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Trump in the U.K. and more.

Thursday, June 6, marked 75 years since the D-Day invasion, the largest seaborne invasion in history, that turned the tide of World War II.

Though the number of D-Day veterans is declining, their sacrifices and what they endured has left a mark on history that won't be forgotten. Stories from veterans and tributes from commentators and outlets around the country poured out over the week.

President Trump made a state visit to the U.K. and Ireland this week ahead of a ceremony commemorating the D-Day anniversary.

The media covered every aspect of the visit, from what was said in Trump's meetings with Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II , to the fashion and dining choices made by those accompanying him.

This week, Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports as punishment for not handling the border crisis well.

U.S. and Mexican officials continued negotiationsThursday night, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Vice President Mike Pence both stated Friday that the position of the U.S. has not changed.

Many are speculating about what could happen to the price of food and produce if the 5 percent tariff is implemented.

Tuesday, June 4, was the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing and giving women the right to vote.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden released his climate plan Tuesday.

Many of the passages appeared to be directly copied from various organizations and even news articles.

Biden has tried to place himself as the moderate choice for Democrats, but many aren't sure what to make of the apparent plagiarism scandal.

Carnival Cruise Lines was banned from docking at many U.S. ports this week due to violating their probation.

The corporation has been accused prepping ships before audits, dumping plastic into the ocean and dumping gray water at a national park.

Also talked about this week was the dangers of online communication and data collection.

