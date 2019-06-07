Looking out over a crowd of women in Cape Town, South Africa — women of all ages and all colorfully dressed — Sister Lisa L. Harkness felt impressed to hum a simple hymn. After just the first few notes of “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet,” a swell of music rose around her, encompassing her and overwhelming her quiet hum.

“As soon as I started, the whole congregation of women burst out singing,” Sister Harkness said. “And in Africa, when they sing, it’s all around you. It encompasses you. It fills your soul, it heals you, and it testifies at the same time. When they started singing, we were all filled with the love of God.”

The powerful experience, Sister Harkness said, in many ways is representative of her whole experience there.

