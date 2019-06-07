SALT LAKE CITY — The Jonas Brothers kicked off the release of their first album in 10 years by holding a carnival instead of a traditional launch party.

According to the New York Post, the carnival was celebration of “Happiness Begins,” which is out today and features their single, “Sucker.” Their celebration was held on the East River in New York City and featured a mini-concert from the JoBros.

The event was hosted by Spotify and attractions included skee ball, funnel cakes and water balloons. Nick Jonas said that while he and his brothers traditionally held album launch parties at the now-closed Virgin Megastore in Times Square, the carnival was a way to celebrate the theme of their new album.

“We have a tradition of launching our albums here in this city, New York,” he said. “We’re changing that tradition and this is gonna become the new tradition. Carnivals are way more fun.”

Reception for “Happiness Begins,” which is the Jonas’ first since 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” has been positive so far. Headline Planet reports the album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ album charts while fan reception has been positive on Twitter.

THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS SO GOOD — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) June 7, 2019

dear @jonasbrothers , thank you for this album — Abby Ramirez (@abbyramirezz_) June 7, 2019

How I feel about the new Jonas Brothers album #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/xe1KRXN3VZ — Nicole (@npamphilis) June 7, 2019

this new @jonasbrothers album SLAPS SO HARD I LOVE IT SO MUCH i can already tell it's going to be the perfect album to play while driving fast with the windows down this summer #HappinessBegins — Emily Hawk (@emhawkily) June 7, 2019

The album follows a lengthy breakup started by Nick Jonas, which strained their relationship as a family, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “Right after the band split up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again," Nick Jonas said.

Joe Jonas said seeing the relationship his wife, actress Sophie Turner, has with her brothers inspired him to bury the hatchet with his own brothers and focus on his family. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at,” he said.

A worldwide tour also accompanies the new album and begins on June 8 at Wembley Stadium in London, according to the Jonas Brothers’ website. The band will also perform in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena on Oct. 3.