SALT LAKE CITY — Warships from Russia and the United States came close to a collision in the western Pacific Ocean on Friday morning. Both sides blamed each other for the incident.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet said that the U.S.S. Chancellorsville came within 50 meters of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, which was forced to take emergency action to avoid a crash, Reuters reports.

Multiple Russian media reports cited a statement from the Russian Pacific Fleet that said the incident happened after Russian warships were on a course parallel to a U.S. strike group.

“The U.S guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville suddenly changed course and cut across the path of the destroyer Admiral Vinogradov coming within 50 meters of the ship,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

“A protest over the international radio frequency was made to the commanders of the American ship who were warned about the unacceptable nature of such actions,” it said.

The U.S. Navy rejected the story.

“While operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian Destroyer ... made an unsafe maneuver against USS Chancellorsville,” U.S. Seventh Fleet spokesman Commander Clayton Doss said, according to CNN. “This unsafe action forced Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision.”

Russia’s Pacific Fleet rejected the U.S. story.

Context: Russia and the United States commonly blame each other for military incidents at sea and in the air, according to BBC News. For example, the U.S. shared footage of Russia intercepting a plane over the Black Sea last November.