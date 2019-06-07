PARK CITY — Utah has "very high rates" of upward mobility, a Harvard economist told an audience of GOP donors and others gathered Friday for Sen. Mitt Romney's annual political and policy summit in Deer Valley.

Economist Raj Chetty cited efforts to help low-income Utahns rise out of poverty offered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a key factor in Utah's showing in an analysis of where children are doing better than their parents.

Family stability, measured as two-parent households, is the strongest predictor of success, he said, along with lower poverty rates and better schools in addition to "social capital" from churches and other organizations.

Salt Lake City, Chetty said, is an example of a place with "a lot of social capital." He said he met Thursday with church leaders and found "there's a lot of support for people in lower-income backgrounds who have hit hard times to rise up again."

That's being done in a way that "provides pathways out of poverty rather than just creating dependence on the system," Chetty said. "Places that exhibit that type of close-knit connection in the community tend to have high levels of upward mobility."

He began his half-hour presentation by warning there is a "dramatic fading of the American dream," with children today having only a 50-50 shot at earning more than their parents.

Mapping of the incomes of children whose parents made $25,000 showed that in Salt Lake City, the average income at age 35 is $37,500, the same as the San Francisco area and at the higher end of the scale.

Chetty said there's no link between job growth and upward mobility, according to the research. He said Charlotte, North Carolina, has a high job rate growth but an average income of $26,300 for those same children, because the city imports talent.

Upward mobility is localized, not areawide, Chetty pointed out with a map of the Salt Lake City area displaying a wide variation of incomes that were higher along the east bench.

What policymakers can do to make a difference is getting children of low-income families into more upwardly mobile neighborhoods, he said, describing a pilot program in Seattle that assisted families in finding such housing.

"There are a lot of lost Einsteins," Chetty said after describing how more patents are issued to children from higher-income families, even when those children score highly on math tests.

He said rather than being pessimistic about the data, the focus should be on the places in America "where kids have great chances of succeeding" and using policy to "figure out how to increase economic opportunity for all."

Chetty's presentation to the 250 people gathered for the annual conference is one of two open to the news media during the three-day conference that ends midday Saturday.

Romney, who started the summit six years ago as a thank you for contributors to his 2012 presidential bid, is scheduled to speak Friday about China on a panel that includes former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Other speakers include Gary Cohn, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump who has lashed out at former White House colleagues about tariffs; and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

A relaxed Paul Ryan, the retired Wisconsin congressman who served as U.S. House speaker and as Romney's vice presidential running mate, declined to talk to the Deseret News, saying he was "enjoying not giving interviews."

Later, a statement released about the summit identified Ryan as the chairman of the summit, replacing Romney, who is participating "in an honorary capacity" now that he's a U.S. senator.