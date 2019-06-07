MURRAY — Two of Utah's health care giants have again landed on Becker's Hospital Review list of the nation's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.

Utah's largest employer, Intermountain Healthcare, as well as University of Utah Health, the only academic health care system in the Mountain West, aren't strangers to the recognition, having both landed on the publication's annual list before.

"The best places to work combine hard-working and engaged employees with a strong, mission-driven culture," said Heather Brace, Intermountain senior vice president and chief people officer. "I am proud to be part of an organization that focuses so much on providing safe and rewarding experiences for our caregivers."

It's the seventh year for the Utah-based nonprofit health care system with roughly 37,000 employees to land on the list. It was either due to a nomination or the result of the publication's own research.

"We take pride in our diverse group of employees and will continue to work hard to provide excellent support to our workforce," said Gordon Crabtree, CEO of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics. "It is this group of talented and dedicated people that helped U. of U. Health achieve this recognition."

U. Health is noted by the publication as ranked 35th of 500 employers by Forbes, and has earned numerous other accolades as a large health care employer. It offers not only medical and health care, but dentistry, pharmacy and nursing education.

"Beyond its relationship with employees, the health system is also innovative," the review states about U. Health.

"We, as University of Utah Health, go above and beyond for our employees by providing a collaborative and rewarding workplace, as well as a place where our employees can build successful careers in an environment where they are helping others,” Crabtree said.

The Becker's Healthcare publication states that hospitals and health systems on the list "offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average health care provider or company; they encourage professional development and promote leadership from within."

Benefit packages offered at Intermountain constitute 30 percent of an employee's total compensation, according to the Becker's Hospital Review.

"To encourage professional growth, the 23-hospital system provides clinical, self-help, leadership and communication training, as well as up to $2,000 per year for employees' education expenses," it states.

Other hospital systems on Becker's list include Kaiser Permanente, Banner Health, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Mount Sinai Health System and UNC Health Care. A complete list can be found online at beckershospitalreview.com.