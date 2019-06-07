University of Utah forward Donnie Tillman will not be on the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

The school announced Friday morning that Tillman will be taking a leave of absence to be with his mother Donna as she deals with “ongoing health issues.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with Utah fans that I will not be returning to the Utes this fall,” Tillman said in a statement. “I have always respected and admired Utah’s commitment to academics, athletics and family. The Ute fans have always shown me unwavering support, as well. I respect both the University and the fans more now for understanding my wanting to be with my mother at this time, as her ongoing health issues continue. Coach (Larry) Krystkowiak believes in putting family first and I cannot thank him enough for allowing me to follow in his lead.”

A native of Detroit, Tillman averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season and was named the Pac-12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Utah forward Donnie Tillman breaks for the ball during game against BYU at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

“Donnie has made an admirable decision to be near his mother as she battles health issues,” Krystkowiak said in a statement. “I wish he and his mother, Donna, nothing but the best and I would like to personally thank DT for his contributions to our program.”

He entered his name in the NBA draft which is scheduled for June 20 and had a workout with the Utah Jazz, but removed it by the May 29 deadline to preserve his collegiate eligibility.

