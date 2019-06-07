SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to NBA franchises that consistently win, most people would rattle off some teams that have made a habit of coming out on top.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are traditional powers, and, not surprisingly, they're both highly ranked on the list of franchises with best all-time winning percentages.

How about the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets?

Pretty high, but maybe not as high as you'd imagine.

There are a few teams in the top five that might come as quite a surprise to casual fans — or perhaps those who've taken interest in the recent Golden State Era of the NBA.

Though they've never won a title, the Utah Jazz are among the franchises that consistently put Ws in the standings. The Jazz rank No. 5 on the list compiled by HoopsHype, having won 53.7 percent of the time and racking up 28 winning seasons in 44 years.

Jefffrey D. Allred Former Jazz players L-R: Jeff Hornacek, Pace Mannion, Thurl Bailey Mark Eaton and Frank Layden watch the Karl Malone retiring of his jersey Mar 23, 2006 in SLC. Jeffrey D. Allred/photo

Here's what HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina had to say about the Jazz:

"They may have zero championships in their history, but, like Oklahoma City, the Jazz have almost always fielded a tough team. Utah had a 20-year stretch from 1983-84 to 2002-03 where they made the playoffs every single season. Karl Malone and his running-mate John Stockton might have just had something to do with that."

The team in the top spot might also come as a surprise: San Antonio. The Spurs have won an amazing 62.1 percent of their games since joining the NBA from the ABA four decades ago.

The rest of the top five include the Lakers, who used to be good (No. 2, 59.6 percent); the Celtics (No. 3, 59.0 percent); and the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 4, 54.1 percent).

Portland (53.6 percent), Phoenix (53.2 percent), Houston (52.5 percent), Miami (51.9 percent) and Chicago (51.6 percent) round out the top 10.

Fans of Charlotte, Memphis, Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota might want to avoid looking at the bottom of the rankings. The Timberwolves have only had eight winning seasons in three decades and have won just 39.8 percent of their games.