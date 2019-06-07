SALT LAKE CITY — The X-Men might have been around since 1963, but Marvel producer Victoria Alonso thinks the team’s name is “outdated.”

According to Newsarama, Alonso said in an interview with Nuke the Fridge that she thinks the name “X-Men” doesn’t take into account the large number of female heroes, like Jean Grey, Storm and Kitty Pryde.

“It's funny that people call it the X-Men, there's a lot of female superheroes in that X-Men group, so I think it's outdated,” Alonso said. “I don't know where it's going to go. We'll see. They just now have joined (the Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

While a name change for Stan Lee’s classic civil rights era-inspired superhero team isn’t in the cards anytime soon, Marvel is gearing up for a large-scale refresh of the imprint. Jonathan Hickman, the writer who created Thanos’ Black Order (Thanos' chief lieutenants) in “Avengers: Endgame,” is planning to overhaul the entire X-Universe, according to Gizmodo.

As part of the new X-Men storyline, Hickman argued Marvel needed to cancel their entire X-Men line in favor of two upcoming miniseries, “House of X” and “Powers of X.” Both books are expected to lead into an as-yet unannounced line of X-books.

“‘House of X’ and ‘Powers of X’ are the only new X-books available and everything that’s going to follow is based on them,” Hickman said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "We wanted to be clear: This is a whole new era for the X-Men. This is what we’re doing now.”

Hickman also said his new books, which explore the X-Men’s entire history, will redefine the metaphor behind the characters and how it factors into the ongoing franchise. “Are we talking about a stand-in for marginalized groups, or the metaphor simply being a substitution of the word ‘different’ for ‘special’, or is the real modern complication atomization?” he said.

Both “House of X” and “Powers of X” will be available in stores this July, but until then X-Men fans can check out the Jean Grey-focused “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” this Friday.

Deseret News’ review notes the film is good on its own but struggles to justify itself as the finale to Fox’s X-Men film series.