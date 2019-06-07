SALT LAKE CITY — A player whose name often comes up as a potential Utah Jazz player gave people even more reason to think that might be a possibility.

Power forward Kevin Love, whose outside touch and overall game would seemingly be a nice addition to the Jazz, created a bit of a buzz with an Instagram post in which he pinned his location as "Western Conference."

The location?

Southern Utah. The Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, a ritzy and beautiful, luxury hotel in a gorgeous spot just northeast of Kanab, to be precise.

"Now that's a view," NFL star J.J. Watt wrote on the post.

"The best," replied Love, who provided more photos of the resort, the surroundings and the restaurant in his Instagram stories.

There have been several Love-to-Utah reports surface over the years, including recently as it's become quite clear the Jazz need more star power and quality shooting. Love could replace Derrick Favors, who is a valuable player for Utah but doesn't have the outside range of the 30-year-old player who helped Cleveland win a championship.

It's unlikely, however, that Love's Instagram post has anything to do with a potential trade. It is the offseason, after all, and NBA players are known to travel around the world, even to Utah.

That didn't quell the speculation, of course.

Kevin Love to Utah👀 pic.twitter.com/rZ5iMQbpPZ — Utah Jazz fan page (@utahjazzfans45) June 7, 2019

I’m here to overreact to Kevin Love vacationing in Utah — Bret Baker 🤙 (@thegoldenwest) June 7, 2019

And, yes, we saved the best for last.

MORE LINKS

• Here's how many DBs have been drafted from Utah this decade

• Forbes wonders if Donovan Mitchell should start at point guard

• Runners World gives BYU's NCAA champion some love

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, June 7

French Open

Women's World Cup

Minors: Bees vs. Round Rock

Track: NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas

Saturday, June 8

French Open

Belmont Stakes

Minors: Bees vs. Round Rock

Track: NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas

Sunday, June 9