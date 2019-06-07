SALT LAKE CITY — A player whose name often comes up as a potential Utah Jazz player gave people even more reason to think that might be a possibility.
Power forward Kevin Love, whose outside touch and overall game would seemingly be a nice addition to the Jazz, created a bit of a buzz with an Instagram post in which he pinned his location as "Western Conference."
The location?
Southern Utah. The Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, a ritzy and beautiful, luxury hotel in a gorgeous spot just northeast of Kanab, to be precise.
"Now that's a view," NFL star J.J. Watt wrote on the post.
"The best," replied Love, who provided more photos of the resort, the surroundings and the restaurant in his Instagram stories.
There have been several Love-to-Utah reports surface over the years, including recently as it's become quite clear the Jazz need more star power and quality shooting. Love could replace Derrick Favors, who is a valuable player for Utah but doesn't have the outside range of the 30-year-old player who helped Cleveland win a championship.
It's unlikely, however, that Love's Instagram post has anything to do with a potential trade. It is the offseason, after all, and NBA players are known to travel around the world, even to Utah.
That didn't quell the speculation, of course.
And, yes, we saved the best for last.
Western Conference. 📍 @ Utah pic.twitter.com/cSUzJUsEo9— Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 7, 2019
MORE LINKSComment on this story
• Here's how many DBs have been drafted from Utah this decade
• Forbes wonders if Donovan Mitchell should start at point guard
• Runners World gives BYU's NCAA champion some love
WEEKEND PLANNER
Friday, June 7
- French Open
- Women's World Cup
- Minors: Bees vs. Round Rock
- Track: NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas
Saturday, June 8
- French Open
- Belmont Stakes
- Minors: Bees vs. Round Rock
- Track: NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas
Sunday, June 9
- French Open
- Minors: Bees vs. Round Rock