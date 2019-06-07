SALT LAKE CITY — The State School Board voted Friday to terminate its $30 million contract with RISE testing vendor Questar Assessment Inc. after technical issues and other problems plagued statewide testing this spring.

Shortly after midnight Friday, the Utah State Board of Education voted to end the contract and direct its staff to pursue a short-term contract with another assessment provider.

The board also directed board staff to begin the process of selecting and entering a contract with a long-term testing provider. The board spent an hour in executive session before taking the vote.

The board had an array of options, which included terminating the year-old agreement with Questar, seeking financial damages for service interruptions and delivery issues or continuing to work with the vendor, which developed tests aligned with Utah education standards, as required by law.

The board's decision came after growing concerns that the frequency of problems with the vendor's operating platform that was impacting the board's ability to use RISE test results for accountability purposes.

Only one board member voted against the decision, Alisa Ellis of Heber City. She said she voted against the motion to terminate the contract because she wanted the board to take another approach. She attended that portion of the meeting by phone and did not elaborate.

Board members said the discussion was to center on legal issues related to the contract with Questar, which initially was a minimum of $30 million for five years, with an option for $44 million if the contract was expanded to 10 years. The contract allows the option to terminate the agreement with 30 days notice.

RISE assessments were administered to students in grades three through eight in language arts and math using online multistage adaptive testing. Beginning in fourth grade, science is tested and writing is assessed for students in grades five and eight.

RISE is an acronym for Readiness, Improvement, Success and Empowerment. RISE was selected by the State School Board last year as a replacement for SAGE testing.

This spring, end-of-year testing was interrupted by several problems. Some districts reported that students received error notices as they attempted to submit completed tests, the system was slow and servers dropped in and out of service.

While some of the problems were localized, there were also statewide interruptions of testing, education officials said.

While district assessment directors reported a number of ongoing challenges this spring, mid-year RISE testing conducted in December, January and February had no service interruptions.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson, in a letter sent to educators statewide in mid-May, expressed concern about "overall accountability."

"We will be working with third-party evaluators and our Technical Advisory Committee to determine the best recommendations moving forward. The best we could hope for is our analysis determines the interruptions that we’ve experienced did not have a statistically significant impact on the overall data. Another option would be placing an asterisk indicating where there have been testing irregularities that may have skewed the data.

"The most extreme recommendation would be to scrap accountability results for this year," Dickson wrote.

This story will be updated.