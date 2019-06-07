SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 7.
The G20 Interfaith Forum, the most important conference you've never heard of, is happening in Japan this weekend.
Review shows what went wrong with Utah's Pole Creek, Bald Mountain fires.
Trump administration limits research using fetal tissue. Is it a 'ban on hope' or triumph for life?
What Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote his wife on the eve of D-Day, and other D-Day love letters
How a Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks trade could affect the Utah Jazz.
National Doughnut Day 2019: Here are 8 places to get free doughnuts, deals in Utah.
University of Utah police issue apology after awards ceremony mentions slain student-athlete Lauren McCluskey
A look at your upcoming weekend:
- Your Weekend: It's World Oceans Week, and Utah's Loveland Aquarium is ready
- Movie review: 'Dark Phoenix' is a good 'X-Men' episode, but an awkward series finale
- This 22-year-old country singer won over Marie Osmond. Now, she hopes to win over Utah
- Movie review: 'Secret Life of Pets 2' has cute animals, Harrison Ford and a forgettable storyline
- Here's how the Downtown Farmers Market is giving this Utahn a table to play
- 50-plus places to watch movies in Utah's great outdoors
- University of Utah professor explains why people still love Lori Loughlin despite scandal
- Utahn charged with murdering young niece now charged with raping her
- BYU's Clayton Young wins 10,000-meter run at NCAA Track and Field Championships
- Chris Hemsworth says he left 'Star Trek 4' over a bad script. Here's what's going on with the sequel
- 'Jeopardy!' producer says 'very, very, very appropriate' action will be taken against whomever leaked James Holzhauer's loss
News from the U.S. and world:
- Biden Reverses Position, Rejects Hyde Amendment, Cites Attacks On Abortion Access (NPR)
- US officials push ahead on tariff plan as Mexico talks continue (CNN)
- China's Lessons for Mexico on Trump: Dig In and Keep It Personal (Bloomberg)
- A West Point cadet was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping a sleeping classmate. Now, he's free to return to school(CBS)
- China finds new ways to pressure Trump amid trade impasse (CNN)