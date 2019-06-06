DRAPER — A driver police say told officers he intentionally hit an 11-year-old girl "because she was white" is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

Steven Becky, 19, of Draper, struck a young girl walking an electric scooter on the side of the road on Winged Bluff Lane on May 31, according to charging documents. The car then continued into a yard, hit a landscape boulder and rolled.

Along with the attempted murder charge, he was also charged with operating a vehicle negligently causing injury or death, a second-degree felony; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.

John Perry FILE - A vehicle rests on its top after crashing and allegedly hitting an 11-year-old girl riding a scooter in Draper Friday, June 1, 2019.

A witness told police that after the crash, Becky got out of his car, walked toward the girl, and said, "We all have to die sometime," according to the charges. He said Becky "charged" the girl in an "aggressive" way.

Officers on scene similarly described Becky as "uncooperative, aggressive, and non sympathetic" toward the child. According to a police report, the girl was transported to Primary Children's Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured hip and head injury.

In an interview after the crash, Becky told police he hit the girl on purpose "because she was white," according to charging documents.

He also told a doctor who treated him at Intermountain Medical Center that he used LSD and mushrooms, the charges say. Police said they believed Becky was under the influence while driving.

Bail was set June 1 at $255,000.