SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s co-star in “The Edge of Night,” Pamela Donnelly, recently opened up about Loughlin and why she was surprised with what she saw from her.

Donnelly told Fox News that Loughlin was nothing but kind and sweet to her while they filmed the 1983 soap opera together.

Loughlin was one of dozens of parents named in the college admissions scandal back in March. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, would be accepted to the University of Southern California as team crew recruits. Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty.

Here are her three quotes from Donnelly’s interview with Fox News.

“We were friends. Listen, she’s America’s Sweetheart — a beautiful, friendly, nice person. Anyone who has known Lori would agree that she’s a really amiable human being.”

“She was a very driven person. She had a primary role on the show that we shared. She had a lot of fans… She was a wonderful, outgoing, talented, beautiful American woman doing her thing.”

“My goodness, I was really so sorry to see that news. I had crossed paths with her several years before the scandal broke, at a mutual friend’s house. There was a little party. And I had seen her and I said, ‘Hi, remember me?’ And she was like, ‘My goodness, yes!’ And I knew that she had become a mom. Yes, I was very surprised to hear the news. And what can I say? It’s unfortunate, but we all have to deal with the choices that we make.”

Other co-stars have reacted to the Loughlin news over the last few months. As I wrote, the cast of “Fuller House” may have pledged support for Loughlin at the Kids Choice Awards. And Loughlin’s co-stars from “When Calls the Heart” — including Erin Krakow, Paul Green and Jack Wagner — have all shared thoughts about Loughlin in wake of the scandal.